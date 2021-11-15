Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man shot in the face for refusing to lend money
Ludhiana man shot in the face for refusing to lend money

The bullet pierced the cheek of the victim, Harpreet Singh, a resident of Lopon village in Ludhiana and damaged his jaw
The Ludhiana man was shot for not lending money to his friends. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 02:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was shot by his friends for refusing to lend them money in Samrala’s Lopon village on Saturday evening.

The bullet pierced the cheek of the victim, Harpreet Singh, and damaged his jaw. The accused, Navpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh, who hail from the same village, have been booked for attempted murder.

Harpreet said the accused were his friends and frequently visited his house. On Saturday, they were making small talk when the accused asked him for money. When he expressed his inability to arrange the money, they threatened to shoot him. Harpreet took it in a light vein, assuming that they were joking. However, the accused actually whipped out a gun and opened fire, injuring him.

The accused fled from the spot after the attack and the victim was rushed to the hospital by his family. Station house officer inspector Parkash Masih said a case had been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for their arrest.

Monday, November 15, 2021
