Ludhiana| Man, son get accidentally locked up in bank, rescued 2 hours later

As per information, the bank in Sundar Nagar of Ludhiana doesn't have a security guard and officials used to lock the main gate themselves in the evening.
Ludhiana police officials said action will be taken against the bank officials after recording the statement of the man who got locked up along with his son. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man and his five-year-old son got accidentally locked up in a bank in Sundar Nagar for at least two-and-a-half hours on Saturday evening.

They were rescued after the man called the police control room. Though both were fine, police took them to the hospital for medical examination.

As per information, the bank doesn’t have a security guard and officials used to lock the main gate themselves in the evening. The man, along with his son, had come to the bank to deposit some cash. The man said that when the officials were pulling down the shutter, he called out to them to wait but they “ignored” him.

Daresi station house officer, sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh said police reached the spot within 10 minutes of being informed. He added that the cops called the bank officials, who took at least an hour to reach the spot.

The SHO said that action will be taken against the bank officials after recording the statement of the man.

