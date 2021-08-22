Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man suffers cardiac arrest while driving, kills scooterist
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man suffers cardiac arrest while driving, kills scooterist

Arun who was driving a grey coloured Toyota Innova suddenly felt excruciating pain in his chest and instead of hitting the brake, pressed the accelerator and rammed into Reema’s scooter.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana:
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:18 AM IST
After hitting two more vehicles, Aurn finally alighted from his car trembling in fear and holding his chest. (HT FIle)

In a freak accident, a man suffered a cardiac arrest while driving and rammed his car into the two-wheeler of a woman and hit two other vehicles near Ram Sharnam, Hambra Road, on Saturday before coming to a stop.

Both, the woman, 34-year-old Reema Maghu, a resident of Kitchlu Nagar, who was mowed down by the careening vehicle; and the driver, Arun Jain, 45, also a resident of Haibowal succumbed at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Arun who was driving a grey coloured Toyota Innova suddenly felt excruciating pain in his chest and instead of hitting the brake, pressed the accelerator and rammed into Reema’s scooter.

After hitting two more vehicles, Aurn finally alighted from his car trembling in fear and holding his chest. A woman in Arun’s car also suffered injuries.

Rakhi festivities turn sour

Reema’s relatives said she was on the way to the market to purchase rakhis when she was hit by the car and was planning to visit her parents on Sunday. The accident took place merely 2-km away from her house. Reema is survived by her husband and two young children.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chitkara University collaborates with Adobe Creative Technology Academy

For 4th day in row, tricity’s daily Covid count remains in double-digits

Vaccination centres in Chandigarh to remain shut today for Rakhi

Engineering graduate held with 50 stolen phones in Patiala
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP