Ludhiana man suffers cardiac arrest while driving, kills scooterist

In a freak accident, a man suffered a cardiac arrest while driving and rammed his car into the two-wheeler of a woman and hit two other vehicles near Ram Sharnam, Hambra Road, on Saturday before coming to a stop.

Both, the woman, 34-year-old Reema Maghu, a resident of Kitchlu Nagar, who was mowed down by the careening vehicle; and the driver, Arun Jain, 45, also a resident of Haibowal succumbed at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Arun who was driving a grey coloured Toyota Innova suddenly felt excruciating pain in his chest and instead of hitting the brake, pressed the accelerator and rammed into Reema’s scooter.

After hitting two more vehicles, Aurn finally alighted from his car trembling in fear and holding his chest. A woman in Arun’s car also suffered injuries.

Rakhi festivities turn sour

Reema’s relatives said she was on the way to the market to purchase rakhis when she was hit by the car and was planning to visit her parents on Sunday. The accident took place merely 2-km away from her house. Reema is survived by her husband and two young children.