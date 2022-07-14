Ludhiana: Man who caused fire in train compartment arrested

A Rajasthan man was nabbed on Tuesday for setting fire to seats of two trains stationed at Ludhiana Railway Station. During investigation, police found that he was also responsible for the fire which broke out in a compartment of the Hisar-Ludhiana passenger train three days ago as he had burned a polythene bag inside the train.

The accused has been identified as Tilku Kumar, 24, of Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan.

CCTV cameras had captured him setting fire to the train seats, following which the Railway Protection Force staff alerted the Government Railway Police personnel and they arrested him.

According to the FIR registered at the GRP station here, Kumar was in an inebriated state when he was arrested.

During interrogation, he claimed that he didn’t cause the fire in the compartments intentionally.

A senior GRP officer said, “He burnt the seats of the trains in an inebriated state. When he wasn’t caught in the first attempt, he repeated the same after three days, but was finally caught.” said a GRP officer.

The accused has been booked under section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code and section 151 of Railway Act.