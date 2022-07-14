Ludhiana: Man who caused fire in train compartment arrested
A Rajasthan man was nabbed on Tuesday for setting fire to seats of two trains stationed at Ludhiana Railway Station. During investigation, police found that he was also responsible for the fire which broke out in a compartment of the Hisar-Ludhiana passenger train three days ago as he had burned a polythene bag inside the train.
The accused has been identified as Tilku Kumar, 24, of Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan.
CCTV cameras had captured him setting fire to the train seats, following which the Railway Protection Force staff alerted the Government Railway Police personnel and they arrested him.
According to the FIR registered at the GRP station here, Kumar was in an inebriated state when he was arrested.
During interrogation, he claimed that he didn’t cause the fire in the compartments intentionally.
A senior GRP officer said, “He burnt the seats of the trains in an inebriated state. When he wasn’t caught in the first attempt, he repeated the same after three days, but was finally caught.” said a GRP officer.
The accused has been booked under section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code and section 151 of Railway Act.
Ludhiana: 39 hotels told to submit property tax returns filed since 2013
After tightening the noose on hospitals for tax evasion, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has turned its attention towards hotels in the city. MC recently inspected 39 hotels under Zone D and directed owners to submit property tax returns filed since 2013-2014. Most of these hotels are in Jawahar Nagar camp area near the bus stand.
Drug peddler nabbed with 1.25kg heroin in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: A team of the special task force, Ludhiana range, nabbed a drug peddler with recovered 1.25kg of heroin in Moti Nagar area of Ludhiana. Narinder Singh, alias Manna (40), of MIG Colony near was arrested from Surjit Colony at 33 Feet Road following a tip-off. STF, Ludhiana range, DSP Devinder Kumar said police received a tip-off that the accused were leaving from the residence of his friend Rajwant Kaur, alias Komal, of Surjit Colony for supplying heroin to his customers.
Human trafficking suspected: 4 girls missing from labourers’ colony in Ludhiana
In a suspected case of human trafficking, four girls aged between 13 and 15 have gone missing under mysterious circumstances from a heavily populated colony near Bhagwan Chowk in Industrial Area B. The victims are children of migrant labourers from Nepal . A 50- year-old woman, whose daughter and niece are missing, said all four girls worked as domestic helps and were spotted standing together in the colony on Sunday evening.
Reducing road mishaps: 26 black spots identified in Prayagraj, 10 rectified
Following recent orders of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for taking steps to bring down road accident fatalities in the state, the Prayagraj police are busy making efforts in this direction in the district. Holagarh turning is the most dangerous black spot identified so far. “Efforts to make these sites less prone to road accidents are well on their way,” say officials of the Prayagraj traffic police department.
Centralised portal for admission to Punjab govt colleges launched
The Punjab government on Wednesday launched the centralised portal for admissions to government colleges of the state affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The common admission platform for candidates will serves as a central hub for applicants for their end-to-end admission journey and students will be able to file single application form for applying admission in multiple colleges and courses.
