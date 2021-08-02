Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana man who duped people by posing as NCRB chief booked

Chandar Mohan of Hargobind Nagar, Haibowal Kalan, has been using a fake identity to assure people of getting their tasks done in various public offices in exchange for money
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:28 AM IST
an provided the victims fake letterhead, visiting card and copy of an ID card showing him as the NCRB in-charge. (HT)

Police have launched a hunt for a man who has been duping people of money by posing as the in-charge of the National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCRB).

Through multiple complaints, police have found that the accused, Chandar Mohan of Hargobind Nagar, Haibowal Kalan, has been using a fake identity to assure people of getting their tasks done in various public offices in exchange for money.

ASI Iqbal Singh, in-charge, Jagatpuri police post, said to convince the victims, Mohan provided them fake letterhead, visiting card and copy of an ID card showing him as the NCRB in-charge.

ASI Bhajan Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had lodged an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and he will be arrested soon.

