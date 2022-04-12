Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Married man claims to be single while renewing passport, booked
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Married man claims to be single while renewing passport, booked

The accused, Gurpreet Singh of Gopal Nagar Chowk, Ludhiana, was booked on August 18, 2021, after the man’s wife lodged a complaint with the Regional Passport Office, Chandigarh, saying the accused had claimed to be ‘single’ while renewing his passport, when he was in fact married
A Ludhiana man, claiming to be married, was booked for furnishing false information while renewing his passport. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was booked for furnishing false information while renewing his passport on Monday.

The accused, Gurpreet Singh of Gopal Nagar Chowk, was booked on August 18, 2021, after the man’s wife lodged a complaint with the Regional Passport Office, Chandigarh, saying the accused had claimed to be ‘single’ while renewing his passport, when he was in fact married.

The accused was booked after a seven-month probe. Sub-inspector Baldev Raj, who is investigating the case, said during the probe it was found that the accused had married one Kanchan on February 19, 2019, and that their divorce case was pending in court.

An FIR was lodged under Sections 177 (furnishing false information), 420 (cheating) of teh Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Passport Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Man refuses to take his wife to Australia, in-laws demand dowry, FIR lodged

Ludhiana

The Moti Nagar police have booked an NRI, who 27 days after his marriage left for Australia and stopped taking his wife’s call, whom he allegedly promised to take along. His wife alleged that her in-laws have started demanding more dowry from her to move her Australia.

RELATED STORIES

The Moti Nagar police have booked Varun Kumar and his father Munshi Lal, who is resident of Sector 39, Chandigarh road.

Complainant Ekta of Vinshupuri said she is MSc Nursing and worked in the Indian Army. “I was posted at Kolkata. After my marriage with Varun on January 14, 2019 , he had made me resign as he had promised me to take Australia,” she said.

Assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar, the investigating officer, said that an FIR under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 498A (harassment of the woman), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 181 (knowingly stating to a public servant, on oath as True that which is false)of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP