Ludhiana | Married man claims to be single while renewing passport, booked

A man was booked for furnishing false information while renewing his passport on Monday.

The accused, Gurpreet Singh of Gopal Nagar Chowk, was booked on August 18, 2021, after the man’s wife lodged a complaint with the Regional Passport Office, Chandigarh, saying the accused had claimed to be ‘single’ while renewing his passport, when he was in fact married.

The accused was booked after a seven-month probe. Sub-inspector Baldev Raj, who is investigating the case, said during the probe it was found that the accused had married one Kanchan on February 19, 2019, and that their divorce case was pending in court.

An FIR was lodged under Sections 177 (furnishing false information), 420 (cheating) of teh Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Passport Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Man refuses to take his wife to Australia, in-laws demand dowry, FIR lodged

Ludhiana

The Moti Nagar police have booked an NRI, who 27 days after his marriage left for Australia and stopped taking his wife’s call, whom he allegedly promised to take along. His wife alleged that her in-laws have started demanding more dowry from her to move her Australia.

The Moti Nagar police have booked Varun Kumar and his father Munshi Lal, who is resident of Sector 39, Chandigarh road.

Complainant Ekta of Vinshupuri said she is MSc Nursing and worked in the Indian Army. “I was posted at Kolkata. After my marriage with Varun on January 14, 2019 , he had made me resign as he had promised me to take Australia,” she said.

Assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar, the investigating officer, said that an FIR under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 498A (harassment of the woman), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 181 (knowingly stating to a public servant, on oath as True that which is false)of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

