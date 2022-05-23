Ludhiana: Massive fire breaks out at clothing factory godown
Garments worth over ₹1 crore were gutted after a major fire broke out in the godown of a clothing factory at Jain Complex on Bahadur Road on Sunday.
Fire officer Kartar Singh said around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took over six hours to douse the flames. He said that it was a double-storey building and the fire remained contained to the ground level. Singh added that they managed to salvage material kept on the first floor. He added that the fire safety arrangements at the godown were inadequate and a short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire.
The security staff noticed the smoke emanating from the godown and informed the factory owner, Sunil Jain. After receiving the information, Jain reached the godown, but the fire had engulfed the entire building. There was no worker present there at the time as it was a Sunday. Workers of a nearby factory unit tried to douse the flames by spraying water from the rooftop.
In the meantime, the fire brigade also reached the spot. The firefighters formed separate teams to douse the flames and had to break the wall to enter the godown to douse the fire. Police also reached the spot to prevent a crowd from gathering there.
Jain, who owns Jain Amar Readymade Garments, said that winter stock was kept in the godown.
-
Shamlat land eviction: Mohali sarpanches object to notice
After the Mohali panchayat collector issued a public notice on the behalf of panchayats to landowners at five villages in Majri block asking them to vacate around 3,000 acres of shamlat land, sarpanches of these villages have alleged that the action was taken while overriding the panchayats and warned of moving the high court and launching a protest against the “illegal” move. The collector has asked the landowners to appear before him on May 24.
-
Ludhiana: 3 held with drugs in 2 separate cases
The CIA staff -2 of Ludhiana police arrested three men with drugs in two separate cases. The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh alias Honey, 30, of Ishar Nagar and Vishal alias Yodha, 25, of Dakoha village, Gurdaspur. In-charge of CIA staff-2, Inspector Beant Juneja, said the duo was arrested from a checkpoint at Mohalla Ishar Nagar, near Sidhwan Canal Bridge. Drugs cases have been registered against all three of them.
-
Dera Bassi doctors perform rare urethral reconstruction surgery
A team of doctors at the Government Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dera Bassi, have successfully performed perineal urethrostomy followed by urethral reconstruction — a rare surgical procedure — on a 70-year-old male patient. SSDCH marks annual day Mohali Sri Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital, Derabassi, celebrated its annual day on the college premises. Local the chief guest on the occasion, MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, inaugurated the event and congratulated the co-coordinator teams of faculty and students.
-
Uddhav Thackeray invites Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati to join Sena for RS seat
Mumbai: Chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sent a delegation inviting Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati to formally join Sena. Sena minister Uday Samant, MP Anil Desai, and Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar met Chhatrapati at a hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday afternoon with Thackeray's invitation. The party leader informed that Sambhajiraje was elected from the president's quota, and the name was suggested by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
Punjab pacer Arshdeep selected for T20 series against South Africa
It was just before leaving for the ground for Punjab Kings' last Indian Premier League game that Arshdeep Singh, 23, on Sunday learnt ofAn elated Arshdeep'ss inclusion in the Indian team for T20s against South Africa in June. And needless to say, it was celebration time for his family back home in Kharar near Chandigarh. His father Darshan Singh, who too is a fast bowler and was playing a local club match in Chandigarh finished his quota of overs and brought sweets for everyone present on the ground.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics