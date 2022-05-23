Ludhiana: Massive fire breaks out at clothing factory godown

Garments worth over ₹1 crore were gutted after a major fire broke out in the godown of a clothing factory at Jain Complex on Bahadur Road on Sunday.

Fire officer Kartar Singh said around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took over six hours to douse the flames. He said that it was a double-storey building and the fire remained contained to the ground level. Singh added that they managed to salvage material kept on the first floor. He added that the fire safety arrangements at the godown were inadequate and a short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire.

The security staff noticed the smoke emanating from the godown and informed the factory owner, Sunil Jain. After receiving the information, Jain reached the godown, but the fire had engulfed the entire building. There was no worker present there at the time as it was a Sunday. Workers of a nearby factory unit tried to douse the flames by spraying water from the rooftop.

In the meantime, the fire brigade also reached the spot. The firefighters formed separate teams to douse the flames and had to break the wall to enter the godown to douse the fire. Police also reached the spot to prevent a crowd from gathering there.

Jain, who owns Jain Amar Readymade Garments, said that winter stock was kept in the godown.