Ludhiana | Mayor for FIR against forest department over Sidhwan Canal Waterfront issue
Mayor Balkar Sandhu has directed municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal to get an FIR registered against forest department officials for demolishing the concrete structures around trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront.
Citing National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, the forest department had demolished concrete seating areas, cycle and walking tracks established within 1-metre radius of the trees on April 6. The mayor alleged that the action was carried out without issuing prior notice to the MC and it had caused loss worth around ₹25 to 30 lakhs. District forest officer (DFO) Harbhajan Singh said the MC never got a no-objection certificate from the department for construction of waterfront. Further, he stated the action was taken in compliance with NGT directions. Despite several attempts, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal was not available for comments. Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi is expected to hold a meeting with MC and forest department officials in this regard on Wednesday.
-
Placed under house arrest, barred from travelling to Shopian: Mehbooba
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed that she was prevented from travelling to Shopian and placed under house arrest. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she had planned to visit the house of the Kashmiri Pandit, who was attacked by militants last week at Chotigam. On April 4, a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in Chotigam village, Bal Krishnan, was critically injured after militants opened fire on him near his residence.
-
3 ‘hybrid terrorists’ of LeT arrested in J&K’s Sopore
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled the Lashkar's plan to launch an attack in north Kashmir by arresting three hybrid militants in Sopore. The spokesperson said that acting on specific information, a special checkpoint was set up by the police, 22RR and 179Bn CRPF near Sunwani bridge in Wadoora Bala. The arrested persons have been identified as Tufail Majid Mir, Owais Ahmed Mir of Brathkalan and Shabir Ahmed Wagay of Warpora.
-
J&K ex-dy CM’s bungalow: CIC directs CBI to apprise RTI applicant of current status of complaint
The Central Information Commission has directed the CBI in Jammu to provide a revised reply within 15 days to an RTI applicant who had sought to know the status of his complaint seeking registration of an FIR against former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and others over alleged illegal construction of a bungalow near an army ammunition depot here.
-
Illegal immigrants evicted from Railways’ land in Jammu
The Railways on Tuesday evicted illegal immigrants, who had encroached upon its land near tracks in Jammu's Trikuta Nagar, officials said. Railways SSP Mohammad Arif Reshu said no force was used and the encroachers vacated the Railways land on their own. “They were told that it is not safe to live close to the tracks and they also understood the hazards and vacated on their own,” he added.
-
HP high court issues notice over regularisation of illegal structures
The Himachal Pradesh high court, in a matter pertaining to regularisation of illegal structures by the state government, has issued notices to the chief secretary; additional secretary, town and country planning; director, department of town and country planning; and the town planner. The division bench comprising Justice Sabina and Justice Satyen Vaidya passed these orders on a writ petition filed by Hitanshu Jishtu.
