Ludhiana mayor writes to local bodies secy, seeks trade licences penalty hike roll-back

Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu said the department increased the penalty on delayed renewal last of trade licences year as well, which was later rejected by the MC’s General House
Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu sought the roll-back on the hike in penalty for delay in renewing trade licences . (HT File)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid a row over the hiked penalty and fine on delayed renewal of trade licences, Mayor Balkar Sandhu has written to local bodies department’s principal secretary asking for a roll-back and easing the process to issue trade licence through m-sewa app.

The decision to increase the fine on delayed renewal of trade licences to 1000 and imposing additional penalty of 100 per day on the delayed payment had drawn strong reactions from councillors and industry representatives, who felt that the hefty penalties will discourage the public from getting the licences issued.

In the letter, Sandhu said the local bodies department had increased the penalty to 1000 and imposed a per day fine of 100 on delayed renewal last year as well, which was later rejected by the MC’s General House and the recent order should also be rolled back.

