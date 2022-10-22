Ludhiana MC carries out trials for anti-smog guns ahead of Diwali

In the wake of rising pollution levels due to stubble burning incidents and bursting of firecrackers in the thick of festive season, the municipal corporation (MC) has begun conducting trials for anti-smog guns across different parts of the city.

Attached with the tractors, generator and a water tanker, the guns are being taken through markets and the city’s main roads as part of the trials. Earlier on October 15, the civic body had conducted an unsuccessful trial of the smog guns.

Authorities said the anti-smog guns will be stationed at certain points after Diwali to help control the dust suspended particles in the area.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal the civic body is working on a proposal to install tankers and the anti-smog guns on tipper trucks to make them space-efficient. The generator set can also be attached with the trucks using a hook.

The civic body has bought five big and two small anti-smog guns at a cost of ₹1.15 crore under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The officials said the big guns can spray water up to 100 metre to settle the dust particles and PM 2.5, while the small guns can spray up to 30 metre.

