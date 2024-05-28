 Ludhiana MC clerk suspended for delay in 800 health branch staffers’ pay - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana MC clerk suspended for delay in 800 health branch staffers’ pay

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 28, 2024 10:30 PM IST

The suspension orders state that despite being directed to ensure that there was no delay in the salaries, Hans ignored the calls and messages of senior Ludhiana MC employees

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi suspended health branch clerk Chetan Hans over an alleged delay in processing salaries for approximately 800 of the branch’s employees. The salaries are supposed to be processed in the first week of every month.

According to the information available, the salaries of about 800 employees of Ludhiana MC’s health branch, totaling approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, were to be processed by Hans (HT File)
According to the information available, the salaries of about 800 employees of Ludhiana MC's health branch, totaling approximately 4 crore, were to be processed by Hans (HT File)

The suspension orders state that despite being directed to ensure that there was no delay in the salaries, Hans ignored the calls and messages of senior MC employees.

Rishi said, “The salary for April was delayed. A few days ago, a senior MC employee instructed him to complete the task as fourth-class employees were waiting for their salaries. Instead, he switched off his mobile phone.”

According to the information available, the salaries of about 800 employees, totaling approximately 4 crore were to be processed by Hans.

Ludhiana MC clerk suspended for delay in 800 health branch staffers' pay
