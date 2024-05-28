Ludhiana MC clerk suspended for delay in 800 health branch staffers’ pay

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi suspended health branch clerk Chetan Hans over an alleged delay in processing salaries for approximately 800 of the branch’s employees. The salaries are supposed to be processed in the first week of every month. According to the information available, the salaries of about 800 employees of Ludhiana MC’s health branch, totaling approximately ₹ 4 crore, were to be processed by Hans (HT File)

The suspension orders state that despite being directed to ensure that there was no delay in the salaries, Hans ignored the calls and messages of senior MC employees.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rishi said, “The salary for April was delayed. A few days ago, a senior MC employee instructed him to complete the task as fourth-class employees were waiting for their salaries. Instead, he switched off his mobile phone.”

According to the information available, the salaries of about 800 employees, totaling approximately ₹4 crore were to be processed by Hans.