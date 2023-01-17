Ludhiana MC conducts anti-encroachment drive in Feroze Gandhi Market

Taking action against illegal encroachment, the municipal corporation (MC) carried out a massive anti- encroachment drive in Feroze Gandhi Market on Tuesday.

The team, ousting rehri, kiosk, confiscated the material of the street vebdors kept on the road and the walkway during the anti-encroachment drive.

The civic body officials stated that over a dozen vends were confiscated by the MC teams during the drive, which was organised in association with the police department.

The civic officials said the intersection of Bhai Wala Chowk has been stopped for the construction work of the flyover. This has put traffic pressure on the Feroze Gandhi Market Road. However, the encroachments on the road by street vendors was compounding the problem.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal has appealed to the shopkeepers and vendors to stop encroaching upon the road portion otherwise strict action will be taken against them.