Ludhiana MC mulls ways to generate revenue from sports facilities

Hoping to create an extra stream of income, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is mulling ways to generate sports infrastructure in the city that are currently functioning under the government sports associations. The officials will take a view on the privatisation of government sports facilities after consultation with the concerned department and regulator.

The government sports facilities include badminton court at Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium, skating rink near Leisure Valley, a weightlifting club etc. While the civic body is generating some revenue from its swimming pool, there is no earning from other sports facilities

MC officials said putting these facilities into private hands will help in utilising the infrastructure at its full capacity and resolve the problem of rivalry between different sporting associations. A senior MC official said while crores have been spent to create the infrastructure, only a small number of players are receiving regular training at the facilities.

He added that coaches with special expertise would be hired under private tender for which tenders will be issued after approval.

After a delay of seven years, tender to lay the synthetic track at the Guru Nanak Stadium was finally awarded for which the work has already started. With this, international-level basketball courts are also set to come up at the basketball stadium at Guru Nanak Stadium which is currently functioning under the Ludhiana Basketball Academy.

The project to upgrade the athletic track is being taken up at a cost of ₹8.21 crore and the indoor basketball court is being constructed at a cost of ₹11.25 crore.

While the work for the table tennis hall, badminton hall is in its initial stages, the project to create an all-weather swimming pool near Rakhbag is yet to reach the tendering stage. The officially added reasonable monthly or yearly charges will be fixed which will be spent on maintenance and keeping these updated.

A city-based athlete Tushar Khajuria who trains at the Guru Nanak Stadium stated that due to a lack of coaches only a limited number of players can receive training here at a single time. He added that as the selection process gets difficult many talented players fail to seal the spot.

A sports department official said due to a lack of funds with the sports department the infrastructure at Guru Nanak Stadium and Multipurpose Hall is crumbling.

MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said a proposal regarding the same has been floated on which discussions are being held. He added that the final decision will be taken after the completion of the project.