Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC contractual staff stage protest, demand job regularisation
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC contractual staff stage protest, demand job regularisation

The protest continued for nearly three hours wherein the unions raised slogans against the MC authorities in Ludhiana
Unions of municipal corporation (MC) employees staged protest outside the residence of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu in Ludhiana to demand regularisations of contractual employees’ jobs, including safai karamcharis, sewermen and beldar.
Published on Apr 04, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Members of different unions of municipal corporation (MC) employees on Sunday staged dharna outside the residence of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu to demand regularisations of contractual employees’ jobs, including safai karamcharis, sewermen and beldar.

The protesting employees said the previous chief minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, had announced regularisation of jobs of the employees, but even after the formation of new government led by Aam Aadmi Party, (AAP) no decision has been taken for the same.

Union president Yashpal Chaudhary said, “If our demands are not met, then the protest will be intensified.”

Another union led by Vicky Sahota also staged a protest and demanded that to make public the report of departmental probe of alleged irregularities carried out by MC Engineer’s Association patron Ashwani Sahota.

The protest continued for nearly three hours wherein the unions raised slogans against the MC authorities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP