Ludhiana MC contractual staff stage protest, demand job regularisation

Members of different unions of municipal corporation (MC) employees on Sunday staged dharna outside the residence of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu to demand regularisations of contractual employees’ jobs, including safai karamcharis, sewermen and beldar.

The protesting employees said the previous chief minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, had announced regularisation of jobs of the employees, but even after the formation of new government led by Aam Aadmi Party, (AAP) no decision has been taken for the same.

Union president Yashpal Chaudhary said, “If our demands are not met, then the protest will be intensified.”

Another union led by Vicky Sahota also staged a protest and demanded that to make public the report of departmental probe of alleged irregularities carried out by MC Engineer’s Association patron Ashwani Sahota.

The protest continued for nearly three hours wherein the unions raised slogans against the MC authorities.