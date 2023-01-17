Ludhiana MC deputes staff to stop residents from dumping waste in Sidhwan Canal

After municipal corporation (MC) officials caught a few residents dumping waste into the Sidhwan Canal and warned them of strict action, the civic body has deputed its staff and volunteers to keep strict vigil and stop the residents from doing the same.

Following the civic body’s instructions, the teams are also conducting surveillance on two-wheelers to catch the violators who try to escape after dumping waste in the canal.

As many as 20 persons including 10 staffers of MC and 10 volunteers of Marshall Aid (NGO) have been deputed at different points of the canal to stop the residents from indulging in the illegal activity of dumping waste in the water body.

MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon stated that the majority of the violators dump waste in the canal during the morning hours. The staffers remain in the field from 6am till 10am in the morning shift, while they are also working to finalise a schedule to depute the teams during the evening hours too.

“The teams have caught a large number of residents dumping waste in the canal during the last few days. But residents are still involved in the illegal activity. Challans of upto ₹5000 are also being imposed on the violators. They are also asked to recollect the waste dumped in the canal as punishment for polluting the water body,” Sekhon added.

Mandeep Keshav Guddu, who is leading the group of volunteers, said a large number of residents dump waste in the canal at the stretch starting from Ferozepur Road till Dugri Canal Bridge. Most of the volunteers have been deputed at this stretch. They are also contemplating to depute more volunteers in the coming days.

Speaking on the issue, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that the civic body is cleaning the canal and staff has also been deputed to stop residents. It is now the responsibility of the residents to step forward and support the authorities in keeping the canal clean.

She further warned the violators of strict action and said that apart from issuing hefty challans against the violators, the civic body will also be forced to indulge in ‘public shaming’ of the violators, who will be caught dumping waste in the canal. “Pictures and videos of the violators will be shared on social media networking sites if any is caught involved in polluting the water body,” she added.

While dumping the material many also toss polythene, coconuts, flowers, cow dung cakes, led coins, and other material but it is the poly bags, which are posing a challenge for the civic authorities.

Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had kick started the work to clean the Sidhwan canal from BRS Nagar canal bridge on January 4. The stretch of canal from Lohara Canal Bridge to Barewal Canal Bridge is being cleaned under the project.

Nijjar had also started the project to install chain linked iron fencing (2-meter height) along the 13 kms long stretch of the canal within the city limits. The aim of the project is to stop the residents from dumping waste into the canal.