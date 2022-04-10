Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana MC employees' union submits memorandums seeking regularisation with AAP MLAs
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC employees’ union submits memorandums seeking regularisation with AAP MLAs

Ludhiana MC employees’ union chairman Ashwani Sahota said a similar memorandum seeking regularisation had earlier been submitted with mayor Balkar Sandhu
Ludhiana MC employees’ union submitted memorandums seeking regularisation with all AAP MLAs from Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Demanding regularisation of contractual employees, the municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitted memorandums with the six Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs of Ludhiana city on Saturday.

In the memorandum submitted with the legislators including Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana West), Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) (Ludhiana East) and Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South), the employees said the previous government had issued a notification for regularisation of around 3,000 employees and letters were also issued to a few and urged the MLAs to take up the matter with the state government.

They demanded that since the process was delayed due to elections, the state should regularise employees working in different branches of MC including sweepers, sewermen, drivers among others.

Other demands of the union included payment of EPF instalments not paid by the civic body between 2014 to 2018, status of ‘safai sainik’ for sweepers and sewermen for performing their duties tirelessly during the lockdown period.

Union chairman Ashwani Sahota said a memorandum had earlier been submitted with mayor Balkar Sandhu.

