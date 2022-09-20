Ludhiana MC floats tender to hire parking contractors, e-auction in Oct first week

The civic body, which is under fire over private parties still collecting parking fee at municipal corporation (MC) parking lots, has once again floated tenders to hire private parking contractors to manage nine lots in the city. An e-auction for the same is slated to be held in the first week of October.

The lots to be e-auctioned are Feroze Gandhi Market, the multi-storey parking near MC Zone A office, the area below the flyover near Gill Road Chowk, road sides between Jagraon Bridge to Dholewal Chowk, Dholewal Chowk to Sherpur Chowk, main Sarabha Nagar market, Bhadaur House, Tuition Market in Model Town Extension and BRS Nagar Market near Orient Cinema. On August 3, the civic body had cancelled the e-auction of parking lots, citing technical issues.

Municipal corporation superintendent Harvinder Dhalla confirmed that a tender had been floated to hire private contractors through e-auction, which will be held in the first week of October.

The MC had taken over the parking lots after the previous contractors’ term ended, but locals have alleged that private parties continue to collect parking fee and “fleece and misbehave” with the public.

In a recent meeting of the finance and contracts committee of the MC, the civic body also deliberated upon a proposal to run a few parking lots by itself on a trial basis. However, the proposal was rejected and it was decided that private contractors will be hired.

The issue had also been brought up during the September 16 visit of local bodies minister Inderbir Nijjar by Amandeep Khangura, a resident of Sunet area. The minister had directed MC officials to float the tender and hire contractors as soon as possible.

Bi-hourly parking charges on the cards

Under the new contract, the municipal corporation will introduce bi-hourly parking charges in its parking lots. At present, motorists pay a nominal fee for the duration of the day (6am to 10pm).

However, under the new norms, the charge will increase by 50% of the base fee after every two hours. The base fee (for the first two hours) will remain the same ₹10 for two-wheelers, ₹20 for cars, ₹30 for commercial three-wheelers and ₹50 for commercial four-wheelers.

Parking lots to be e-auctioned

Parking lot Reserve price

Feroze Gandhi Market ₹1.26 crore

Multi-storey parking near MC Zone A office ₹1.8 crore

Below the flyover near Gill Road Chowk ₹2.93 lakh

Jagraon Bridge to Dholewal Chowk ₹20.82 lakh

Dholewal Chowk to Sherpur Chowk ₹20.82 lakh

Main Sarabha Nagar Market ₹28.40 lakh

Bhadaur House ₹31.61 lakh

Tuition Market in Model Town Extension ₹26.8 lakh

BRS Nagar Market near Orient Cinema ₹21.21 lakh