Ludhiana MC holds meeting with dyeing industry on ways to reuse treated water

The Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner, Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with representatives of dyeing industry, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), soil conservation officials among other departments on Tuesday to discuss ways of reusing treated water of sewer treatment plants (STP).

In the meeting held at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, officials deliberated upon how the treated water can be used in dyeing industry for irrigation purposes in farms and for watering parks in the city.

The MC additional commissioner, Aaditya Dachalwal, stated that the initiative has been taken under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

In the first phase, steps are being taken to reuse 25% of the total capacity of 225 mld STP being established in Jamalpur area (near Central Jail on the Tajpur road). All the STPs will be covered in the next phases of the project.

Industrialists Rahul Verma, Rajat Sood, Bobby Jindal, Lalit Jain among others represented the dyeing industry in the meeting and gave in-principal approval of using the treated water in the dyeing units, if the quality of treated water meets the requirement for dyeing the cloth. The industry representatives were asked to submit their requirements so that the civic body can move forward with the project.

The MC commissioner further directed soil conservation officer Shavinderpal Kaur to look into the possibilities of reusing the treated water for farming purposes and submit a report in the coming days.

She stated that a plan is also being chalked out to reuse the treated water for watering the parks situated in different parts of the city.

Aggarwal stated that industry and other stakeholders have been involved in the planning process so that they do not face any trouble during the execution. The representatives of industry and officials of different departments have been directed to look into the possibilities of reusing the treated water and submit the suggestions with the MC in the coming days so that further steps can be taken, she added.

