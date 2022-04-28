Ludhiana MC imposes 50k fine on market committee for burning waste

Acting on complaints of bulk burning of waste and garbage at the vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass, the municipal corporation (MC) has imposed two fines of ₹25,000 each on the market committee.

In their recommendation to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, the health branch officials have also recommended that an FIR be registered against market committee officials. The council of engineers have submitted two complaints with the chief minister’s office pertaining to burning of garbage over the last four days, and a copy was also marked to the MC, demanding an FIR against the officials concerned.

Engineer’s body president said waste is burnt in bulk at the vegetable market, which adds to pollution, and also causes respiratory issues.

MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain confirmed that two challans amounting to ₹50,000 had been issued as penalty for burning waste at the vegetable market. The final decision on recommending an FIR against market committee officials will be taken by the MC commissioner.

