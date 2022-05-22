Ludhiana MC issues notices to 302 shop owners over non-payment of dues

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has issued notices to 302 shop owners for non-payment of rent and property tax.

MC superintendent Vivek Verma said that many shop owners have not paid the rent for the last eight years and property tax since it was imposed by the state government in 2013-14. He added that the properties will be sealed if the owners fail to clear dues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The shops are in areas like ESI Hospital Road, Scooter Market in Model Town and near Fountain Chowk.

Officials stated that the civic body is owed ₹4.92 crore in rent (including 18% annual interest on delayed payment) and over ₹27 lakh as property tax (including 20% penalty and 18% annual interest).

MC has already been struggling to pay salaries of its staffers, due to which mayor Balkar Sandhu had on Friday directed officials to expedite the recovery of dues.