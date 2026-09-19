Ludhiana: MC officials attacked during demolition drive

A team of municipal corporation officials and police officers were attacked during a demolition drive on Eastman Chowk to Lohara Road on Friday. The corporation’s JCB suffered severe damage.

ATP Singh had to call extra police personnel to safely take his team out of the spot they were stuck in. (HT File)

The team was there to demolish a property being built on Loh-Langar land (community owned land) and was accompanied by two police officers, including a female personnel.

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Assistant town planner, zone C, Randhir Singh said that while the team was carrying out its duties a man threw a pot on the JCB, shattering its wind shield. He also claimed that following this, the family to which the demolished building belonged resorted to stone pelting on the team, further damaging the JCB.

“They first threw a pot on the JCB which left its wind shelf shattered. Then the group increased and they started yelling profanities at us and started stone pelting,” Singh said.

ATP Singh had to call extra police personnel to safely take his team out of the spot they were stuck in.

He said that he has recommended the zonal commissioner, zone C, to lodge an FIR against the people who attacked the team and damaged their machine.

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{{^usCountry}} “I have sent a complaint to the Giaspura Police Station already. We will ensure that the people who attacked our team and damaged our machinery don’t get away with it,” said zonal commissioner zone c, Gurpal Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have sent a complaint to the Giaspura Police Station already. We will ensure that the people who attacked our team and damaged our machinery don’t get away with it,” said zonal commissioner zone c, Gurpal Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh also expressed relief that none of MC officials on the demolition drive sustained any injuries in the attack.

Three illegal commercial constructions demolished in Juhi enclave

The building branch of municipal corporation (MC) zone-A office demolished three illegal commercial constructions in Juhi Enclave, near Jassian Road on Friday, continuing action against the illegal constructions.

Action has been taken against the illegal constructions as the owner was constructing the buildings in violation of building bylaws.

The building branch officials said that working on the directions of the civic body commissioner Ojasvi Alankar, action is being taken against illegal constructions on a regular basis.

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They further appealed to the residents to start construction works only after getting the building plans approved from the civic body otherwise strict action would be taken against illegal constructions.