Ludhiana | MC officials on toes as Swachh Survekshan team starts inspections
Municipal corporation (MC) employees remained on their toes as inspections under Swachh Survekshan 2022 commenced on Wednesday.
A third-party team, comprising five to six persons, tasked by the Ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to conduct the annual cleanliness survey, visited various parts of the city, including sewer treatment plants (STP), community and public toilets, main dump site of MC on Tajpur Road among other areas. The team had reached the city two days ago, but field inspections started on Wednesday.
The team is uploading pictures of various sites and also taking feedback from residents. They are also checking the condition of roads. As per information, the field inspections are expected to continue for two to three days.
Officials are tight-lipped over the visit, but teams have been deployed across the city to ensure cleanliness. An employee, requesting anonymity, stated that the team is inspecting areas randomly as they have already got GPS locations of different sites across the city. The schedule of their visit to different areas is not available to the civic body, but the department is on its toes to ensure cleanliness.
MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said teams will conduct inspections as per their schedule as the civic body has no role in the same.
The civic body has been struggling with solid waste management after A2Z company terminated the contract with the civic body on February 4. While the civic body has roped in a third party on temporary basis for shifting garbage generated in the city to the main dump site on Tajpur road, the waste processing unit at the main site has completely come to a halt. Over 1m100 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the city on a daily basis and around 20 lakhs metric tonnes of garbage (legacy waste) has accumulated at the dump site (landfill) over the last many years.
Open secondary garbage dumps at different parts of the city are an eyesore resulting in unhygienic conditions in the surrounding areas. The authorities’ claim of segregation of waste is just on papers. However, the ground reality is completely different and waste segregation is negligible. The civic body has also failed to establish Construction and Demolition (C and D) waste plant, even as the project has been hanging fire for years. In absence of the plant, waste is dumped in open spaces and green belts across the city, which also adds to pollution.
Even as the city dropped five spots and was ranked 39 out of 48 cities across the country last year, the MC is still lagging behind on majority of the fronts and the ranking might further dip this time.
Ludhiana | MLA Gurpreet Gogi inspects Malhar Road, deliberates on road widening
With visitors and shopkeepers on Malhar road facing trouble due to traffic congestion and rising parking issues, Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, along with chief engineer of local bodies department Ashwani Chaudhary, inspected the site on Wednesday and deliberated upon the steps that can be taken to widen the road. Officials, along with the legislator, also visited Sarabha Nagar main market to discuss the steps to increase the parking area.
PTC MD held on complaint of Miss Punjaban contestant
Strap: On complaint of Miss Punjaban contestant, who was rescued by HC-appointed warrant officer last month The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan on the complaint of a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant that sNancy Ghummanwas harassed in a room after bolting it from inside by one of the staff members during the show. After releasing the detainee, the warrant officer had submitted the report.
Asked to stop spitting, Titwala man assaults teenager, arrested
An 18-year old commuter was allegedly beaten up by a 33-year-old man in a Titwala-bound local train after the teenager tried to stop the man from spitting from the footboard in Ambivli, near Titwala, Thane on Tuesday evening. The Kalyan Government Railway Police officials arrested the accused. The injured passenger has been identified as Avinash Dhivre of Ambivli.
Chandigarh: Mercury stays above 37°C for third straight day
The city's maximum temperature continued to stay above the 37C mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. While it was 37.2C on Tuesday, it rose slightly to 37.5C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. With no rain around the corner, it may climb to 39C over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.7C to 18.3C.
17-year-old girl falls from cliff while on trek to Murbad
A 17-year-old girl who went on a trek to Gorakhgad in Murbad, Thane, fell off a cliff while trying to click a selfie on Wednesday afternoon. A search team from Murbad police along with the villagers tried to locate her but she could not be found due to the darkness. They will resume the search on Thursday morning. The girl was identified as resident of Shahapur, Damini Dinkarrao.
