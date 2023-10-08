Ludhiana MC picks land for effluent plant to treat dyeing units’ discharge

In response to the Punjab government’s directives for industries to channel their wastewater through common effluent treatment plants (CEPT), the municipal corporation (MC) has identified land within Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) areas in Sherpur Kalan for the establishment of a CETP plant. This move aims to cater to the scattered dyeing units spread across the city.

Industrialists operating scattered dyeing units have recently appealed to the state government and the MC authorities to allocate land for a CETP dedicated to these units.

Currently, there are three existing CETP plants, with two located in the Tajpur road area where one is for industries falling under Focal Point area and other for industries at Tajpur road and the third on Bahadur ke road area, primarily serves dyeing units. In response to the needs of scattered dyeing units, the civic body has identified a plot of land and recommended that the government will issue a notification for the establishment of a CETP plant for this purpose.

Officials have reported that approximately 33 dyeing units are currently discharging wastewater directly into sewerage pipes, in violation of environmental norms. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) recently directed MC authorities to disconnect sewerage connections for these 33 non-compliant dyeing units. Out of these, 21 industrial units belong to Industrial Area A. This allocation is expected to benefit these units, while other scattered dyeing units will be encouraged to establish their plants at this designated location.

Atul Verma, one of the owner at dyeing unit cluster said, “We have already requested the state government and authorities to final the land for the CETP as we have registered our Special Purpose vehicle (SPV) and soon we will submit our preliminary Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the state government. I am having a meeting with the MC Commissioner regarding the land identified on Monday and soon we will approach the state government to approve the project and funding for the plant”.

Officials said if land gets approved then the total funding of the plant will be shared between central government, state government and the SPV of these industries in 50-25-25 ratio, respectively.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated, “We have demarcated a 2-acre land plot identified for the CETP plant serving scattered dyeing units. We have requested the state government to take action on this project. Additionally, we have asked LIT officials to inspect the land area to facilitate the CETP plant establishment. We have received directives from the state government to identify land for CETP facilities serving dyeing units.”

