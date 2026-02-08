Ludhiana MC plans to modernise solid waste management through PPP model

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is set to take a major step towards improving the city’s waste management system as the proposal to implement an integrated solid waste management project through a public-private partnership (PPP) will be discussed in the General House meeting scheduled for Monday at Guru Nanak Bhawan. The proposal has already received approval from the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC), and councillors have circulated the agenda comprising eight resolutions. The corporation has prepared a preliminary financial estimate for the project. (HT Photo for representation)

The project aims to introduce a comprehensive waste management system covering door-to-door garbage collection, transportation, segregation, processing and scientific disposal of fresh solid waste across the city. Civic officials said the move is expected to streamline waste handling and ensure better sanitation infrastructure in Ludhiana.

According to MC officials, Ludhiana has 95 wards and a population of nearly 20 lakh. At present, the corporation has engaged a private firm for lifting garbage from 32 secondary collection points, while another company is managing processing of fresh waste. Under the new proposal, the entire waste management chain will be integrated to improve efficiency and monitoring.

Officials said the proposal has been discussed at various administrative levels. After technical and financial evaluation, the project has been prepared to ensure systematic handling of municipal waste in accordance with modern environmental norms. The plan includes segregation of waste at source, strengthening door-to-door collection and enhancing processing facilities to reduce dumping and improve recycling.

The corporation has prepared a preliminary financial estimate for the project. As per officials, the annual expenditure is expected to be around ₹140 crore to ₹150 crore. If implemented for an initial period of eight years, the total cost is likely to range between ₹1,100 crore and ₹1,200 crore. Authorities said the project is expected to improve sanitation services, reduce environmental hazards and bring long-term benefits to residents.

However, the proposal is also likely to witness discussion among councillors. Senior Congress councillor Sham Sunder Malhotra said concerns of families dependent on traditional garbage collection need to be addressed. He also stressed that the financial viability of the project should be evaluated carefully.

Meanwhile, citing upcoming civic elections, some political leaders have expressed reservations over the timing of the proposal. However, officials maintained that the project was aimed at strengthening sanitation infrastructure and improving waste management services for residents. Sources said the venue for the meeting has been shifted to Guru Nanak Bhawan, which has multiple entry and exit points, to ensure smooth conduct of proceedings.