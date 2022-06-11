Ludhiana MC razes illegal pavements outside shops in Kitchlu Nagar

Acting on a complaint, the municipal corporation (MC) razed illegal pavements outside around half a dozen shops in Kitchlu Nagar on Saturday early morning.

The MC officials said a complaint was received against the encroachments done by shopkeepers by establishing pavements on road portions due to which traffic jams were witnessed in the area. The demolition drive was conducted by the MC at 6:30pm, when the shops were closed.

Notices were also served to shopkeepers earlier, and were directed to remove the encroachments. As they failed to remove the same, the MC razed the pavements, assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said.

Man booked for provoking people by posting videos

Ludhiana The police have booked a 35-year-old man for posting videos on social networking sites and provoking people after the municipal corporation razed encroachment over government land.

The accused— Ramandeep Singh of Mohalla Bhora, Jalandhar Bypass— who has encroached the land tried to give it a religious angle.

Inspector Ranbir Singh,station house officer at Tibba police station, said they got information on Friday that a man posted his video on social networking sites to create “hatred” between the people of different communities. He added that the municipal corporation had removed encroachments over a piece of government land in Mahatma Colony on June 8.

A case under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 447 (criminal trespass), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.