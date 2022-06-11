Ludhiana MC razes illegal pavements outside shops in Kitchlu Nagar
Acting on a complaint, the municipal corporation (MC) razed illegal pavements outside around half a dozen shops in Kitchlu Nagar on Saturday early morning.
The MC officials said a complaint was received against the encroachments done by shopkeepers by establishing pavements on road portions due to which traffic jams were witnessed in the area. The demolition drive was conducted by the MC at 6:30pm, when the shops were closed.
Notices were also served to shopkeepers earlier, and were directed to remove the encroachments. As they failed to remove the same, the MC razed the pavements, assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said.
Man booked for provoking people by posting videos
The accused— Ramandeep Singh of Mohalla Bhora, Jalandhar Bypass— who has encroached the land tried to give it a religious angle.
Inspector Ranbir Singh,station house officer at Tibba police station, said they got information on Friday that a man posted his video on social networking sites to create “hatred” between the people of different communities. He added that the municipal corporation had removed encroachments over a piece of government land in Mahatma Colony on June 8.
A case under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 447 (criminal trespass), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics