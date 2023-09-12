Ludhiana MC recruits 50 staffers on compassionate grounds

State government recruited 50 persons at Ludhiana municipal corporation on compassionate grounds. The new staffers are kin of MC employees who passed away while in the service of the department. State government recruited 50 persons at Ludhiana municipal corporation on compassionate grounds. (HT PHOTO)

MC officials have revealed that the recruitment of these individuals is done in accordance with their qualifications and academic backgrounds. Out of the 50 individuals appointed, five have been selected for clerical positions.

The remaining 45 individuals have been assigned positions that align with the roles of their family members who were employed within the department. These roles encompass a variety of positions, including safai karamchari, beldar, sewer man, welder and sewadar, among others.

One such beneficiary, Akash Kumar, a resident of Tajpur Road, is the son of the late Siya Ram, who worked as a helper in MC Zone A.

Siya Ram passed away in 2021 due to a severe fever. Akash Kumar, a graduate, had applied for a job on compassionate grounds in 2021 and received approval for his application a few months ago.

Pankaj, hailing from Jawahar Nagar, is recruited as a clerk. He is the son of late Somnath, who served as a sewadar in MC Zone D, passed away in 2021 due to a chest infection.

Rajan, a resident of Luv Kush Nagar, is the son of late Santosh, who worked as a safai karamchari in the department. Rajan’s mother passed away in 2021 due to a heart attack. Rajan has secured a clerk position based on his academic qualifications.

MC officials claimed that the appointments aim to alleviate the financial burden on the families of deceased MC employees while honouring the contributions made by their kin during their service.

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh said, “As many as 50 individuals were handed over the appointment letters on compassionate grounds. Roles and positions were awarded in accordance to the qualification of the candidate.”