Ludhiana MC removes encroachments from corridor, walkway of Sarabha Nagar market

Published on Dec 26, 2022 11:03 PM IST

Ludhiana MC officials stated that they had received complaints against encroachment from the shopkeepers in the market as the corridor and walkway outside the shops was encroached upon by the vendors resulting in congestion

Municipal Corporation (MC) removing the encroachments during an anti-encroachment drive in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Taking action against vendors encroaching upon the corridor and walkway area in Sarabha Nagar main market, the Municipal Corporation (MC) removed the encroachments and confiscated illegal kiosks and vends during an anti-encroachment drive organised on Monday.

The civic body officials stated that they had received complaints against encroachment from the shopkeepers in the market as the corridor and walkway outside the shops was encroached upon by the vendors resulting in congestion.

Action was taken against 30 persons for encroachments during the drive organised on Monday. A few vendors showed resistance but were pacified by the police force accompanying the civic body staff.

MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh and secretary TS Panchhi also accompanied the civic body team.

Joint commissioner Singh stated that a number of encroachments were found in the corridor outside shops, while the other vends were established in the walkway established in the market. Anti-encroachment drive was conducted after the civic body received complaints against the encroachments from the market.

