Ludhiana MC’s trial run for anti-smog guns fails to kick off

Working to chalk out a way to operate the anti-smog guns bought recently, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) conducted an unsuccessful trial run of the machine on Hambran Road on Saturday.

Civic body officials found themselves involved in a cumbersome process as two tractors, a water tanker and a generator set had to be attached with one anti-smog gun for the test run. Even then, the trial could not be held properly due to some technical issues with the generator set.

The anti-smog guns have been kept at MC workshops on Hambran Road since a month after local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar launched them on September 16.

The civic body has bought five big and two small anti-smog guns at a cost of ₹1.15 crore under National Clean Air Programme.

One of the MC officials, on the condition of anonymity, said they were working to come up with a solution to minimise the number of vehicles attached with each anti-smog gun, otherwise it will be difficult to move the machines on roads.

He further said that it will be easy to use these machines by deploying them at a particular place rather than moving them with the help of tractors. The MC is also working to finalise the list of areas where these machines have to be deployed.

With pollution levels expected to rise in the coming days due to bursting of crackers on Diwali and stubble burning incidents, MC officials said the anti-smog guns will help in reducing pollution by settling down dust particles.

The officials said the big guns can spray water up to 100 metre to settle the dust particles and PM 2.5, while the small guns can spray up to 30 metre.

Despite repeated attempts, comments of MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal could not be elicited. One of the MC officials, however, confirmed that another trial run has been scheduled for Sunday after the machinery could not be put to proper use on Saturday.

