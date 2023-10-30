News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC seals 4 shops on Mall Road

Ludhiana MC seals 4 shops on Mall Road

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 31, 2023 05:04 AM IST

Acting on the directions of the court, municipal corporation (MC) on Monday sealed four showrooms being run in violation of the building bylaws on Mall Road.

Officials sealing a showroom constructed in violation of building bylaws in Ludhiana . (ht photo)
The civic body officials stated that the owner of the building had got the building plan approved for construction of flats on Mall Road. But he had established four showrooms on the ground floor and flats were established on the upper floors.

The flat owners had moved the court against the building violations in the past and the court had ordered the civic body to act on the building violations.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the residents to construct the buildings as per the building bylaws, otherwise strict action would be taken against illegal constructions.

