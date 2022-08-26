Ludhiana MC seals 8 illegal commercial buildings

Taking action against illegal constructions in city, the municipal corporation (MC) sealed eight illegal commercial buildings in residential areas of New Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar on Friday.

As per the officials, these buildings were also sealed last year in December, but the seals were removed after the owners assured to shift their businesses to other areas. As they failed to do so and residents were submitting repeated complaints against alleged nuisance caused by commercial activities in the residential area, the buildings were again sealed on Friday, the officials said.

A group of residents had also moved court against illegal commercial activities in the residential area.

MC head draftsman MS Bedi said the area was under town planning scheme and no commercial activity could be conducted there.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

PAU scientist presents research work at 31st Int’l Horticultural Congress in France

Ludhiana Assistant professor Hira Singh from the department of vegetable science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), presented his research work at the 31st International Horticultural Congress (IHC 2022) held at Angers, France, from August 14 to 20. He was among five Indian scientists who attended the congress and was the only one from Punjab. More than 2,500 researchers from 88 countries participated and shared their views at the largest global congress dedicated to specialised plant research. Singh did his PhD as an in-service candidate on genomics and marker-assisted breeding of onion from ICAR - Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi. During the conference, he gave two oral presentations on hybrid breeding of Indian onion. He pointed out that hybridisation in Indian onion should be done on a large scale for the development of new hybrids possessing higher productivity and tolerant to various biotic and abiotic stresses under rapidly changing climate. For this, marker-assisted breeding strategy was the best option for this breeding programme, he emphasised. He has also been appointed as a member of the scientific committee of the upcoming European symposium on vegetables and potato, scheduled to be held in 2023. Besides, Singh chaired two scientific and technical sessions on genomic selection and markers, and resistance and metabolites where internationally renowned researchers presented their innovative ideas and research. During the sessions, he interacted with scientists from France, Japan, USA, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, Italy and UK. “It was a phenomenal experience to share a common platform with international scientists who were eager for collaborative work with PAU,” he added.

CP marks probe after video of ASI wearing vest and shorts in police station goes viral

Ludhiana After a video of a police personnel wearing vest and shorts and sitting in front of an air cooler in Ladhowal police station went viral, commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma sought a report on the matter from the station house officer concerned. The police personnel has been identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bikramjit Singh. The CP said some of the police personnel stayed in the police station overnight and did wear other clothes. However, he issued strict directions to all police personnel to wear proper uniforms in police station. The ASI said that he was off duty. “I had to go to the Punjab and Haryana high court for the hearing of a case and thus, I decided to stay at the police station overnight. As I had taken a bath, I was in the aforesaid attire,” he said, adding that while he was returning to the room, after bathing, he sat in front of the air cooler for a while when a man came and recorded the video. The ASI added that the duty officer and the night munshi present at the police station were in uniform.

Raids on premises linked to pharma company Gurmail Brothers continue for 3rd day

Ludhiana Income-tax raids on premises linked to Gurmail Brothers, a prominent pharmaceutical firm, continued for the third day on Friday. The I-T department is yet to disclose the findings as officials are still scanning the records and documents seized. As per the sources, apart from going through the documents, officials were conducting a thorough search of the stock kept in the stores and manufacturing units. A number of lockers had been seized and an amount of a few crores had been found during searches, but it is yet to be ascertained whether the lockers and amount were accounted for or not. On August 24, the I-T teams had raided over 30 premises of the firm in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, among other areas. Raids were conducted at the firm’s properties in Pindi Street, Model Town, near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and Christian Medical College, and Pakhowal Road, and the owners’ residences on College Road, near Fountain Chowk, and Model Town. A hospital run by the group on Ferozepur road and its industrial units in Himachal Pradesh are also under the scanner. As per the information, the raid culminated at a few stores on August 25 night, but the teams are still conducting searches at majority of the locations. The influential Gurmail family is close to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. The raids were on at the time of filing the report. Around 100 officials were involved in the raid.

