Ludhiana MC seals 8 illegal commercial buildings
As per the Ludhiana MC officials, these illegal buildings were also sealed last year in December, but the seals were removed after the owners assured to shift their businesses to other areas.
Taking action against illegal constructions in city, the municipal corporation (MC) sealed eight illegal commercial buildings in residential areas of New Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar on Friday.
As per the officials, these buildings were also sealed last year in December, but the seals were removed after the owners assured to shift their businesses to other areas. As they failed to do so and residents were submitting repeated complaints against alleged nuisance caused by commercial activities in the residential area, the buildings were again sealed on Friday, the officials said.
A group of residents had also moved court against illegal commercial activities in the residential area.
MC head draftsman MS Bedi said the area was under town planning scheme and no commercial activity could be conducted there.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEF
PAU scientist presents research work at 31st Int’l Horticultural Congress in France
Ludhiana Assistant professor Hira Singh from the department of vegetable science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), presented his research work at the 31st International Horticultural Congress (IHC 2022) held at Angers, France, from August 14 to 20. He was among five Indian scientists who attended the congress and was the only one from Punjab. More than 2,500 researchers from 88 countries participated and shared their views at the largest global congress dedicated to specialised plant research. Singh did his PhD as an in-service candidate on genomics and marker-assisted breeding of onion from ICAR - Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi. During the conference, he gave two oral presentations on hybrid breeding of Indian onion. He pointed out that hybridisation in Indian onion should be done on a large scale for the development of new hybrids possessing higher productivity and tolerant to various biotic and abiotic stresses under rapidly changing climate. For this, marker-assisted breeding strategy was the best option for this breeding programme, he emphasised. He has also been appointed as a member of the scientific committee of the upcoming European symposium on vegetables and potato, scheduled to be held in 2023. Besides, Singh chaired two scientific and technical sessions on genomic selection and markers, and resistance and metabolites where internationally renowned researchers presented their innovative ideas and research. During the sessions, he interacted with scientists from France, Japan, USA, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, Italy and UK. “It was a phenomenal experience to share a common platform with international scientists who were eager for collaborative work with PAU,” he added.
CP marks probe after video of ASI wearing vest and shorts in police station goes viral
Ludhiana After a video of a police personnel wearing vest and shorts and sitting in front of an air cooler in Ladhowal police station went viral, commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma sought a report on the matter from the station house officer concerned. The police personnel has been identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bikramjit Singh. The CP said some of the police personnel stayed in the police station overnight and did wear other clothes. However, he issued strict directions to all police personnel to wear proper uniforms in police station. The ASI said that he was off duty. “I had to go to the Punjab and Haryana high court for the hearing of a case and thus, I decided to stay at the police station overnight. As I had taken a bath, I was in the aforesaid attire,” he said, adding that while he was returning to the room, after bathing, he sat in front of the air cooler for a while when a man came and recorded the video. The ASI added that the duty officer and the night munshi present at the police station were in uniform.
Raids on premises linked to pharma company Gurmail Brothers continue for 3rd day
Ludhiana Income-tax raids on premises linked to Gurmail Brothers, a prominent pharmaceutical firm, continued for the third day on Friday. The I-T department is yet to disclose the findings as officials are still scanning the records and documents seized. As per the sources, apart from going through the documents, officials were conducting a thorough search of the stock kept in the stores and manufacturing units. A number of lockers had been seized and an amount of a few crores had been found during searches, but it is yet to be ascertained whether the lockers and amount were accounted for or not. On August 24, the I-T teams had raided over 30 premises of the firm in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, among other areas. Raids were conducted at the firm’s properties in Pindi Street, Model Town, near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and Christian Medical College, and Pakhowal Road, and the owners’ residences on College Road, near Fountain Chowk, and Model Town. A hospital run by the group on Ferozepur road and its industrial units in Himachal Pradesh are also under the scanner. As per the information, the raid culminated at a few stores on August 25 night, but the teams are still conducting searches at majority of the locations. The influential Gurmail family is close to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. The raids were on at the time of filing the report. Around 100 officials were involved in the raid.
-
Man steals baby from mother sleeping on railway station in UP's Mathura. Video
A manhunt has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a seven-month-old baby was kidnapped from a woman sleeping on the platform at the Mathura railway station. The crime was caught on CCTV and the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Four teams of Government Railway Police have been deployed to nab the unidentified man, a photo of whom was circulated by the police.
-
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics