Ludhiana MC serves notices to 85 hospitals for scrutiny of property tax returns
On the directions of municipal corporation (MC) General House, the civic body has started serving notices to hospitals and nursing homes for scrutiny of property-tax returns. In the first phase, notices have been served to 85 hospitals and the managements have been directed to list out their area of their hospitals, number of floors, rent given, if any etc.
The property tax returns are filed on a self-assessment basis. Suspecting tax evasion by hospitals, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi had raised the issue during House meeting on March 28.
MC superintendent Vivek Verma said notices will be served to remaining hospitals also in the coming days and 85 hospitals have been covered in first phase. After the hospital managements submit their reply , cross checking will be done at ground level and a 100 percent penalty will be imposed, if anyone is caught evading tax.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
