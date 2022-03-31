Ludhiana MC serves notices to 85 hospitals for scrutiny of property tax returns

On the directions of municipal corporation (MC) General House, the civic body has started serving notices to hospitals and nursing homes for scrutiny of property-tax returns. In the first phase, notices have been served to 85 hospitals and the managements have been directed to list out their area of their hospitals, number of floors, rent given, if any etc.

The property tax returns are filed on a self-assessment basis. Suspecting tax evasion by hospitals, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi had raised the issue during House meeting on March 28.

MC superintendent Vivek Verma said notices will be served to remaining hospitals also in the coming days and 85 hospitals have been covered in first phase. After the hospital managements submit their reply , cross checking will be done at ground level and a 100 percent penalty will be imposed, if anyone is caught evading tax.