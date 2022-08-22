Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana MC snaps connection of 7 dairies for dumping waste in sewer lines

Ludhiana MC snaps connection of 7 dairies for dumping waste in sewer lines

Updated on Aug 22, 2022 11:28 PM IST

Earlier, Ludhiana MC had also issued notices to around 500 dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes, directing them to make arrangements to deal with dairy waste and cow dung within a month.

Executive engineer Purushotam Lal spearheaded the team that snapped connection of 7 dairies for dumping waste in sewer lines. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The municipal corporation on Monday snapped water and sewerage connections of seven polluting dairy units in Bhagat Singh colony and Gajja Jain colony, Zone- B, for discharging untreated waste in the sewer lines.

Executive engineer Purushotam Lal headed that team that took the action against the polluting units.

Earlier, MC had also issued notices to around 500 dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes, directing them to make arrangements to deal with dairy waste and cow dung within a month.

Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said that the action had been taken as dairy waste and cow dung was being discharged straight into the sewer lines which was causing choking, overflowing of sewerage and hygiene problems in the area.

Besides, the untreated waste from these dairy units was also posing problems for the treatment plant.

