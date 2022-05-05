Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of nine more colonies

Continuing its drive against the violators, the municipal corporation (MC) snapped illegal sewer connections of nine colonies in the areas falling under the Zone-B and Zone-D of MC on Wednesday.

The action was taken against six colonies —Pardeep Sandhu Colony (part A, B and C), Shadi Lal Colony, Jot Enclave and Gopal Market —on Tibba road. Further, action was taken against Khalsa Colony on Bhamian Road, Krishna Colony on Bhamian Road and Victory Colony on Pakhowal Road.

MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh said the colonies —Moti Bagh Colony, Prince Colony, Parkash Colony — under Zone D of MC also sought two weeks to submit the regularisation fee with the MC for their respective sewer connections. The drive will continue in the coming days, he added.

Commencing the drive against colonies with illegal sewer connections, MC had snapped illegal sewer connections of 11 colonies on May 2 and May 3.

Earlier, the MC had identified 240 colonies with illegal sewer connections. These also included colonies outside the MC limits, but had attached their connections with the MC sewer lines. The drive has been initiated after the colonisers failed to submit the documents or regularisation fee with MC.

Brief

U-23 inter-district tournament: Mansa takes lead of 150 runs against Ludhiana

Ludhiana

Mansa took a lead of 150 runs against Ludhiana after the end of the third day in the final test match of the under-23 inter district tournament, being organised by Punjab Cricket Association at IS Bindra Stadium, SAS Nagar, on Wednesday.

Resuming its second innings play on day three at a score of ten for no wicket, Mansa U-23 put together a total of 194 runs for the loss of six wickets before stumps.

Both the Mansa openers had 76 runs partnership before losing Somnath as their first wicket in their second innings at 36 runs. While the other opener Divyansh Garg scored a brilliant half-century, he scored 69 runs in 150 deliveries.

After a steady start, Mansa middle order couldn’t do much as the team lost four wickets at mere 125 runs.

Deepak Kumar and Manjinderjot Singh were present at the crease at the end of the play on day three at the individual scores of ten and one run respectively.

However, both Ravi Kumar and Sanyam Gill took two wickets each against Mansa.

While Mansa scored 359 runs in their first innings, Ludhiana managed to score 403 runs clinching the lead of 44 runs