Ludhiana MC staff directed to clean drain lines by June 15

To deal with water accumulation during the upcoming monsoons, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has directed civic body officials to get drain lines (road gullies) cleaned by June 15 and replace broken manholes across the city .

The directions were issued during a meeting held at the MC’s Zone-A office on Friday evening. As per MC officials, there are around 40,000 road gullies across the city. They have also been directed to identify and replace the broken manholes so that road accidents can be avoided amid heavy showers.

Sabharwal stated that the civic body is already working to clean the Buddha Nullah and increase its capacity to prevent overflowing. The staff has also been asked to make arrange sandbags to strengthen the banks of the nullah. “Also, chlorine tablets should be purchased in advance for distribution in slums and other low-lying areas during monsoon season,” Sabharwal told the officials.

“A control room will also be established in the first week of July and the number will be shared with the residents. The staff has also been told to clean Internal drains,” he added.

172 low-lying areas identified

During the meeting, the MC officials were directed to focus on 172 low lying areas in the city, especially in the old city areas, where water accumulation is witnessed. Directions were issued to depute teams of sewermen and sweepers in these areas during monsoons to drain out the accumulated rain water with speed.

“Also, officials should keep a regular check on vulnerable points in the vicinity of Buddha Nullah including New Kundanpuri, Shivpuri, Madhopuri, Gandhi Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Fish market on Tajpur Road and near Jamalpur sewer treatment plant (STP). Sandbags should be arranged in advance to strengthen the banks of nullah at these points,” the MC commissioner directed.