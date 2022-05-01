Ludhiana MC starts drive to clean main roads in Zone D

The municipal corporation initiated a special drive on Saturday to clean the main roads in areas falling under Zone D.

The drive was started on the directions of zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon from Keys hotel road leading towards Lodhi Club from Phullanwal Chowk and MLA (Ludhiana west) Gurpreet Gogi inspected the work. The drive was conducted jointly by different departments of MC including bridges and roads department and horticulture wing.

A special team of around 50 sweepers has been formed and regular cleanliness drives will be organised to ensure the sanitation of main roads.

Sekhon stated that he has been receiving complaints of filth and growth of wild grass and the drive was started to address these issues. “MC has been getting a few roads cleaned through mechanical sweeping and the others will be cleaned manually,” he said.