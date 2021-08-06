Ludhiana MC team to study waste mgmt model in Prayagraj

After studying solid waste management models in Chennai, Okhla (Delhi) and Chandigarh recently, a 10-member committee of municipal corporation (MC) councillors and officials left for Prayagraj (Allahabad) on Thursday to study the “waste to energy” plant being operated by a private firm there.

Councillors Gurmail Jajji, Umesh Sharma, Kuldeep Singh Panesar, Baljinder Bunty, Pankaj Sharma and Gurpreet Gopi and officials including secretary Jasdev Sekhon, executive engineer (O and M cell) Ranbir Singh, project engineer Harpal Aujla and sanitary inspector Pawan Sharma are part of the committee.

Sekhon said that the official visit has been sponsored by the private firm which is operating the plant in Prayagraj, wherein biofuel is being produced out of the waste. The committee will return on Tuesday, following which a report will be submitted with the mayor Balkar Sandhu.

Sandhu said that MC is studying different models to deal with the solid waste, and soon, tenders will be floated to hire contractors for the work.

Earlier, the MC committee had gone to study solid waste management in Vellore (Tamil Nadu) in 2019 and Indore in 2020, but no concrete steps towards improvement have been taken. Recently, the Punjab Pollution Control Board had imposed a penalty of ₹1.8 crore on MC for its failure to dispose off over 1,100 metric tonnes of waste generated in the city everyday. Over 16 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has been accumulated at the main dump site.