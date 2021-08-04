Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana MC teams seize 1,100kg of banned plastic bags

Ludhiana MC teams conduct raids at shops in Jawahar Nagar Camp and vegetable market on Hambran Road; five challans of ₹20,00 each issued
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:46 AM IST
A Ludhiana municipal corporation team during a raid at a shop in Jawahar Nagar Camp on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Continuing the crack down on banned plastic carry bags for the second day, the municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday confiscated plastic carry bags weighing around 11 quintals (1,100 kgs) from shops in Jawahar Nagar Camp and vegetable market on Hambran Road. Of this, 7.5 quintals were confiscated from the godown of a grocery store in Jawahar Nagar camp.

In total, five challans of 20,000 each were issued against four violators in Jawahar Nagar camp and one in vegetable market. Despite resistance from shopkeepers and members of market association, the drive continued in presence of police.

MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon, in-charge of the special 13-member MC team formed to impose ban on plastic carry bags in the city, said that challans ranging from 2,000 to 20,000 can be issued against violators depending on the quantity seized from them. For more than 5 kgs, a fine of 20,000 will be imposed, he added.

“As per solid waste bylaws, an FIR will be lodged against the violators after the third offence. Warnings have been issued to the shopkeepers and many of them have also started using non-woven fabric bags, which is allowed,” Sekhon said.

On July 21, mayor Balkar Sandhu had announced a massive drive to impose a complete ban on plastic carry bags in the city from August 1, stating that apart from creating pollution, dumping of plastic waste also chokes sewer lines.

MC teams had on Monday confiscated 1.25 quintals of carry bags after conducting raids at six shops and vegetable markets in Field Ganj, Khud Mohalla, Baba Than Singh Chowk and Chandigarh Road. Challans worth 1 lakh were issued.

Customers warned of penalty

While appealing to residents to use cloth/non-woven fabric bags, MC teams also warned those who were seen using plastic carry bags.

Sekhon said that a challan of 2,000 can be issued against residents using plastic carry bags and a drive for this will be launched in the coming days.

