Ludhiana MC tightens noose around property tax defaulters, evaders

Tightening the noose around property tax defaulters and evaders, the municipal corporation has launched a door-to-door survey in areas falling under Zone C.Those who have failed to pay the tax or have tried to evade it by filing under wrong categories are now on the civic body’s radar.

In the first phase, authorities will cover around 3,000 properties around Shimlapuri, Gill Road and Kanganwal Road. The labour quarters on Kanganwal Road and in adjoining areas will also be surveyed.

Authorities suspect that a large number of property owners in the Shimlapuri area have not paid their property tax since 2013-14, while many shopkeepers on Gill Road have categorised their commercial properties as industrial units as one has to pay 10 times more under the former bracket.

20% penalty for defaulters, 100% for evaders

Defaulters will be slapped with a 20% penalty and 18% annual interest on the pending amount, while evaders will have to pay 100% penalty for filing under the wrong category.

Municipal corporation superintendent Vivek Verma said, “So far, we have served notices to 70 defaulter for recovery of dues. Owners of labour quarters have to pay 7.5% of the annual rent collection as property tax, whether it is being paid or not will also be checked during the survey. If the notices are ignored, the buildings will be sealed.”

Sept 30 last date to avail rebate

With September 30 being the last date for availing a 10% rebate on submission of property tax, suvidha kendras and Zonal Offices will remain open on Saturday and last Sunday of the month. The offices will also remain open on September 18, 25 and 26.

There are approximately 2.25 lakh taxable properties in the city and around 1.5 lakh property owners are yet to pay tax for the current financial year 2021-22.