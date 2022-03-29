Ludhiana MC to check for tax evasion by hospitals

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi raised the issue of low recovery of property tax from hospitals, the General House of the Municipal corporation (MC) decided to conduct a survey to probe the matter. It was also decided that heavy penalties would be imposed on hospitals if they are found submitting less tax than what they are required to pay.

Ludhiana MC officials have been given 45 days to complete the survey.

The AAP MLAs had highlighted that only around ₹85 crore has been recovered by the MC as property tax against the annual target of ₹110 crore. Gogi stated that if the MC assess the property tax collections properly, it can recover upto ₹200 crore in all from hospitals and other sectors. He also pointed to the fact that several commercial activities by way of pharmacies and parking contractors also take place in hospitals. Gogi said, “There is less recovery from hospitals. Moreover, MC should carry out more physical inspections to assess the actual amount that the hospitals need to pay as tax after taking into account the commercial activities on the premises.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “Property tax is filed by building owners on a self-assessment basis. After MLA Gogi raised concerns, orders have been issued to the officials to conduct a survey of hospitals in the city and impose penalties if the hospitals have evaded tax in the past.”

Inquiry over poor quality roads:

As councillors and AAP MLAs raised concerns over newly constructed roads getting damaged within a few months, mayor Balkar Sandhu said an inquiry has been marked and strict action will be taken against officials and contractors. Further it was decided that payment to the contractor will only be made after the councillor approves the quality of work.

The issue was raised by MLAs Daljit Grewal, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Kulwant Sidhu, leader of opposition Jaspal Giaspura (SAD), Congress councillor Harjinder Lalli among others.

MLA Kulwant Sidhu said he has got a newly constructed road uprooted in ward number 34 on Saturday as the contractor was using substandard material. He stated that they will not allow wastage of public money.

Councillor Giaspura said the main road in his area got damaged within months after reconstruction. “Despite complaints, MC has failed to take any action against the contractor. If the MC fails to take action even now, I will file a complaint with the vigilance department,” said Giaspura.

Five sweepers were employed by MC without approval: BJP councillor

BJP councillor from ward number 59, Prabhjot Kaur accused MC officials of employing five sweepers in her ward without getting approval from the mayor or the House. She alleged that the recruitment was done on the directions of the former Congress MLA and even salaries were issued without consent of senior officials. Mayor has marked an inquiry into the case.

Other points discussed in the meeting

Building roads by using plastic waste

Action against illegal slaughtering

Need for monthly House meeting to discuss issues

Illegal colonies

Water scarcity and contamination in old city and outer wards of city

Councilors seek facilities similar what is given to MLAs at state-level

Stop fleecing by contractors at parking lots/cycle stands, issue helpline

Shortage of sweepers/sewermen in wards

LIP councillor Kuldeep Bitta raises objection on entry of outsiders in House meet

Newly elected AAP MLAs distributed ‘laddoo’ among councillors to celebrate their victory