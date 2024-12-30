Ludhiana: MC to install motors to stop flow of polluted water into Buddha Nullah

Temporary measures have been initiated to prevent approximately 60 MLD of untreated water from flowing into the Buddha Nullah near Gau Ghat. Two 14-horsepower motors will be installed to lift the polluted water, redirecting it via pipelines to a 225 MLD treatment plant. The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has committed ₹3.5 crore to support this initiative. Kicked off by Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, the second phase of the kar seva officially began on December 24, focusing on stricter regulations for local dairy farms and dyeing units. (HT Photo)

The MC claims ownership of the land near Gau Ghat, a matter currently pending in court, with the next hearing scheduled for April 17, 2025. Due to this ongoing legal dispute, no permanent solution has been implemented, resulting in continuous discharge of untreated city wastewater into Buddha Nullah.

Recognising the urgency, Seechewal has initiated a detailed survey of the site and launched immediate measures to tackle the inflow of untreated water.

He has urged all stakeholders to adopt the principle of “no date, no wait, no late” to expedite efforts to clean the water body. He said, “Ludhiana’s name shines globally, but its pollution tarnishes its reputation. The time has come to wipe away this stain and restore Budha Nullah.”