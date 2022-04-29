Ludhiana MC to snap water and sewerage connections of 240 illegal colonies

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Published on Apr 29, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, on Thursday, conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of addition commissioner Rishipal.

During the meeting, it was directed to snap the water and sewerage connection of colonies falling outside the MC limits. Further, for the colonies falling within the city limits, directions were issued to submit receipts and documents of development charges, sewerage-sharing charges and others and contact the concerned zones’ offices.

The colonisers could also share requisite information on WhatsApp numbers Zone-A 9780039479, Zone- B 9780039477, Zone-C 8699100033 and Zone-D 9815144612.

A communique issued during the evening stated that if the colonisers fail to either submit the documents for scrutiny or fee in the civic account within three days, the civic body will be at liberty to snap the sewerage and water connection of these colonies and the colonisers will be held responsible for the financial loss.

The move comes six days after the MC disconnected 19 sewerage connections of ten illegal colonies under the MC’s Zone-C and Zone-A areas.

Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said there are around 240 illegal colonies within and outside city limits.

Over 150 illegal colonies located outside the city limits have illegal water and sewerage connections.

Trickle-down effect of colonies: additional commissioner Rishipal

Additional commissioner Rishipal said, “The illegal colonies are causing a trickle-down effect and badly exploiting the efficiency and resources of municipal corporations.”

“Under whose authority these colonists have punctured our sewerage and water lines without paying any tariffs. Each day we receive complaints from residents living in government approved colonies, who pay sewerage and water tariff, that their sewerage is choking or overflowing due to excess load caused by the discharge from these illegal colonies. Similar issues are being faced with our water supplies.” Rishipal said.

