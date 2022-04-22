Ludhiana MC turns to IT-enabled solutions for solid waste management

At a time when the municipal corporation (MC) is facing flak over its failure in managing the solid waste, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Friday evening conducted a meeting with the newly-appointed consultant company for hiring a solid waste contractor in the city at Zone D office.

The consultant company officials were directed to provide an IT-enabled solution for managing solid waste and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for transportation of garbage, processing of accumulated waste at the main dump site etc.

Officials said, under the IT enabled project, MC officials will be able to monitor the processing and transportation of waste through CCTV cameras and GPS systems.

Sabharwal said, “The consultant company officials have been directed to visit the main dump site at Tajpur road and other secondary open dumping points across the city to get an idea of the requirements of the city. The company has been directed to prepare the DPR in four months and float tenders in the first week of September.”

The MC has been struggling with solid waste management after the A2Z company terminated its contract with the civic body in the month of February last year.

The processing of waste has also come to a halt at the main dump site where over 20 lakh metric tonnes of garbage has accumulated in the past. Regular fire incidents at the dump have also been troubling the residents living in the nearby areas.

Residents will still have to wait more for proper solid waste management in the city, as the consultant company has been given four months’ time to prepare the DPR before the tenders are floated for hiring a contractor to manage the waste.

MC snaps illegal sewer connections at nine colonies

Continuing the drive against colonies with illegal sewer connections on the second day, the municipal corporation (MC) on Friday snapped sewer connections of nine colonies in Giaspura area, Kakowal road, Kailash Nagar road among other areas.

Officials said the builders have failed to submit the regularisation fee with the MC and illegal attachment of private connections is putting additional burden on the infrastructure, adding that the builders failed to respond to notices served earlier to get the connections regularised.

Action was taken against Mandeep Colony, New Mahadev Nagar, Mahadev Nagar, Cannaught place and New Samrat colony in Giaspura area; Flower enclave, Dhir colony at Kakowal road among others.

MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the drive will continue in the coming days and connections will only be restored if the builders submit the pending fee. Else, he said, they will have to make their own arrangements.

