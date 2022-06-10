Ludhiana MC working on proposal to install air purification tower
Amid soaring pollution levels in the industrial hub of the state, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is working on a proposal to install an air purification tower in the city.
The company, which has also installed an air purification tower in Chandigarh, delivered a presentation to MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal at the civic body’s Zone-D office on Thursday.
She said it is only the initial phase of the proposed project and the department is planning to come up with multiple projects under NCAP to ensure welfare of residents,.
Civic body officials stated the project is being contemplated under National Clean Air Program (NCAP). Various aspects need to be considered including cost of installation, location etc, officials said.
MC working to purchase anti-smog guns
MC additional commissioner, Aaditya Dachalwal MC said that the civic body is also going to purchase two anti-smog guns under NCAP. The tendering process is almost complete and the file has been sent to the state government for final approval before purchasing the machines through a contractor.
Anti-smog guns spray atomised water into the air to settle dust and other suspended particles, thereby reducing air pollution. MC had also conducted a trial of two such machines in February last year.
Ludhiana is among the nine non-attainment cities in Punjab according to NCAP norms, which means it has over a five-year period consistently not met National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for harmful PM 10 (particulate matter that is 10 microns or less in diameter), PM 2.5 or NO2 (nitrogen dioxide).
