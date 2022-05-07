Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC zonal chief, MLA inspect Giaspura garbage dump
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC zonal chief, MLA inspect Giaspura garbage dump

Ludhiana MC zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur assured that the heaps of legacy waste accumulated at the Giaspura garbage dump will soon be cleared
Ludhiana MC zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur inspecting the dumpsite in Giaspura on Friday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Updated on May 07, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana municipal corporation zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur on Friday inspected the Giaspura garbage dump site. She was accompanied by Ludhiana south MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur.

Kaur said that MC will soon install three static compactors there to facilitate the daily disposal of garbage and clear the heaps of legacy waste accumulated here.

Kaur also instructed officials concerned to challan those warned found burning waste at the dumpsite and requested residents to send videos of the same so that action can be taken against the miscreants.

