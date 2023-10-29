Ludhiana: Mental health of PG doctors in focus at session

Ludhiana The demanding nature of residency training in academic teaching hospitals often leads to significant stress among PG doctors, says experts during a workshop here.

Mental health of PG doctors in focus at session in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The workshop, organised by Christian Medical College in collaboration with experts from St John’s Medical College, Bangalore, aimed to address the unique challenges and stressors faced by PGs during their residency training programmes.

Dr Denis Xavier, professor of pharmacology at St John’s Medical College, highlighted a troubling statistic in his presentation, stating that over the last four years, more than 250 young PG doctors in India had tragically died by suicide due to various reasons. Dr. Xavier emphasised the need for early intervention and support to address these issues.

Dr Ashish Varghese, vice-principal of PG affairs, said that the preparation for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has limited the clinical experience of students after completing their MBBS, making it a challenging adjustment for most PGs as they transition into the rigorous work.

Dr William Bhatti, director of CMC, commended the collaborative efforts of St John’s Medical College and CMC in organising this groundbreaking workshop. He expressed his belief that the workshop would significantly enhance the well-being of PGs, who are the backbone of hospital services.

Dr Pandian announced that similar workshops would be organised annually, serving as a platform to mentor and support the future specialists of the country. This initiative aims to address the unique challenges faced by PGs and equip them with the tools to navigate the demanding field of medicine successfully.

