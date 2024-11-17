Ludhiana: Minister Sond pays tributes to Sarabha on his Martyrdom Day

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Saturday paid floral tributes to Kartar Singh Sarabha on his Martyrdom Day. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond (yellow turban) paying tributes to Kartar Singh Sarabha on his Martyrdom Day in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He also paid tributes to six more martyrs: Vishnu Ganesh Pingley, Jagat Singh, Harnam Singh Sialkoti, Bakshish Singh, Surain Singh (Wadda) and Surain Singh (Chhota), who attained martyrdom on the same day as Sarabha in the first Lahore conspiracy case.

Addressing the gathering during a state-level function on Saturday, the cabinet minister mentioned that Sarabha, India’s youngest revolutionary, who sacrificed his life for the country at the age of 19, has been an inspiration for the young generations to contribute to the country selflessly.

Sond added that the martyr played a pivotal role in emancipating the country from the clutches of foreign imperialism and was an active leader of the Gadar party.

Senior AAP leader KNS Kang thanked the cabinet minister and Punjab government for announcing the allocation of financial grants of ₹10 lakh for Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Sports Club, ₹5 lakh for the unanimously elected village panchayat, restoration of ancestral house of the freedom fighter, and additional funds for village development. He also announced the addition of the village name on the tourism map of the state.

Earlier, Sond visited Sarabha’s ancestral house and paid floral tributes to the martyr at the main village chowk and memorial.

The minister also felicitated Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal who hails from Sarabha village.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police Navneet Singh Bains, ADCs Amarjit Bains, Kulpreet Singh, SDMs Simardeep Singh, Poonampreet Kaur, Pardeep Singh Bains, assistant commissioner (UT) Kritika Goyal and others were also present.