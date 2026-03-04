Ludhiana: Minor films father molesting her, 52-year-old arrested

The Koom Kalan police have arrested a 52-year-old mason for molesting and sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter in Bhamian Khurd village. According to the police, the victim showed courage and recorded the incident on her mobile phone. After the girl narrated the whole incident to her mother, she filed a police complaint. An FIR under Sections 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.

In her complaint, the woman stated that on February 18 she was out of the house to attend Shab-e-Baraat event, while her minor daughter was alone at home. After returning in the evening, she found her daughter stressed and crying. On being asked, she narrated the whole incident, the complainant mentioned.

The girl stated that her father barged into her room and started molesting her. She added that when her father started removing her clothes, she recorded him with her mobile phone following which he fled while threatening her. The victim added that her father had molested her earlier too and threatened her to keep mum.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that soon after receiving a complaint, the police arrested the accused. An FIR under Sections 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. The ASI added that the victim is the youngest among three sisters. Her elder sisters are married.

Recent cases

On February 22, the Payal police arrested a 65-year-old man for allegedly raping his 19-year-old granddaughter. According to the victim, the accused was subjecting her to sexual abuse for the past three months and had been threatning her to keep mum.

On February 12, a 21-year-old pharmacy student accused her father of raping her. The Tibba police, after registering an FIR, were conducting raids to apprehend the absconding accused.

On December 17, the Division number 8 police registered an FIR after a 26-year-old woman accused her father-in-law of raping her. The accused, a hosiery businessman on Bindravan Road, has been arrested.