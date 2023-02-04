Ludhiana: Miscreants attempt robbery bid at ATM in Sudhar village

Miscreants tried to steal cash from an ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI) at Sudhar village. The accused managed to cut open the lock of the shutter of the ATM, but failed to break open the machine.

The matter came to light on Saturday when bank staff found the shutter of the ATM kiosk broke open using a gas cutter machine.

Sandeep Singh, branch manager of the SBI, Sudhar branch, said he received a call from the employees of the bank informing him that the shutter of the ATM booth was lying broken.

“I rushed to the bank and found that the shutter was broken using a gas cutter and when I opened the ATM booth in the presence of staff and checked the machine, I found that the machine was damaged but cash was safe,” he said.

He added that when he checked footage from a CCTV camera, one accused was captured on the camera.

ASI Rajdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said as per CCTV footage two miscreants have made an attempt but they failed in their bid to steal cash from the ATM machine.

A case under Sections 457, 380 and 511 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused at Sudhar police station. An investigation has been initiated.